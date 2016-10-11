Cobalt Promotes Wallenberg to VP of Engineering

CHAMPAIGN, ILL.—Cobalt Digital has looked within to find its new Vice President of Engineering, promoting Ryan Wallenberg to the role. Wallenberg will oversee the engineering department and set the direction of Cobalt products, as well as manage the new compression division Cobalt formed as a result of its acquisition of ImmediaTV.

Ryan Wallenberg

Wallenberg has been with Cobalt since 2007 when he joined as a product engineer. He has also held positions as the leader of Cobalt’s embedded engineering team, and most recently as the director of engineering.

Based in Champaign, Ill., Wallenberg will report to Gene Zimmerman, president of Cobalt Digital.