Cobalt Digital Opens Office in China

CHAMPAIGN, IL—Cobalt Digital has opened a Representative Office in China. Based in Beijing, the office is staffed by local sales and support professionals with deep regional knowledge and extensive experience supporting Cobalt’s product portfolio the company said. The office, which represents Cobalt’s expanded reach into the growing China market, opened its doors in late December 2021.

Prior to establishing the office, Cobalt had steadily increased its sales network in China over several years through a partnership with PESA, an established presence in the region. Cobalt said market penetration had proven so successful that the decision was made to open the Company’s own Representative Office, headed by Bob Nichols, Cobalt Digital’s vice president of Sales SEA and APAC.

Chris Shaw (Image credit: Cobalt Digital)

"China is a first-class vehicle for new and developing technologies from Cobalt such as our IP and ST-2110 solutions," said Chris Shaw, Chief Operations Officer, Cobalt Digital. "The Beijing Representative Office is a natural path to expansion and implementation of our international sales initiative. The success of this office will fuel future growth with more locations opening up around the world soon."