Cobalt Digital Bringing Multichannel Loudness Processing to IBC Show
AMSTERDAM-- Cobalt Digital will be arriving at the IBC Show with a number of new products specially designed to aid European broadcasters in achieving EBU R128 loudness limitation compliance. These include Cobalt’s new LMNTS and Spotcheck. LMNTS (Loudness Management for n-Transport Streams) address loudness processing across multiple transport streams. Spotcheck is designed to eliminate loudness compliance guesswork by monitoring IP, ASI, or over-the-air-transmitted MPEG streams at their encoding point. The system provides convenient long-term access to loudness data on all programming transmitted.
Cobalt Digital will also be showing off their new line of low-cost modular Blue Box Group of interface converter devices for signal conversion. Stand visitors can also look forward to demos of Cobalt Digital’s new series of MADI embedder/de-embedder processing cards, as well as a look at the company’s new remote control panels for its 9000 Compass and Fusion3G cards.
Cobalt Digital will be at stand 10.B27.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox