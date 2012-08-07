Cobalt Digital Bringing Multichannel Loudness Processing to IBC Show

AMSTERDAM-- Cobalt Digital will be arriving at the IBC Show with a number of new products specially designed to aid European broadcasters in achieving EBU R128 loudness limitation compliance. These include Cobalt’s new LMNTS and Spotcheck. LMNTS (Loudness Management for n-Transport Streams) address loudness processing across multiple transport streams. Spotcheck is designed to eliminate loudness compliance guesswork by monitoring IP, ASI, or over-the-air-transmitted MPEG streams at their encoding point. The system provides convenient long-term access to loudness data on all programming transmitted.

Cobalt Digital will also be showing off their new line of low-cost modular Blue Box Group of interface converter devices for signal conversion. Stand visitors can also look forward to demos of Cobalt Digital’s new series of MADI embedder/de-embedder processing cards, as well as a look at the company’s new remote control panels for its 9000 Compass and Fusion3G cards.

Cobalt Digital will be at stand 10.B27.