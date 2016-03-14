Cobalt Digital Boards Tico Alliance

CHAMPAIGN, ILL.—The Tico Alliance can now count Cobalt Digital among its members, as the company has announced it has joined the consortium of manufacturers that support Tico compression as a standard in the IP-based live ecosystem. According to its press release, Cobalt will contribute to the group’s collective knowledge and interoperability studies to help transition traditional customers to the next-generation production and broadcast standard.

As a member of the Tico Alliance, Cobalt will have access to Tico technology and be able to integrate it into its FPGA-based hardware platforms. Cobalt Tico technology will be available as openGear modular cards and as units in Cobalt’s BBG-1000 series.

Tico technology was developed by intoPix and is designed to help in the transition to IP and 4K/UHD by simplifying connectivity. It is meant for interoperability in studio infrastructures, according to Tico.

Founded in April 2015, the Tico Alliance also includes Leader Electronics, Bluefish444, Media Links, EVS and Tektronix.

Cobalt Digital is a manufacturer of 3G/HD/SD conversion, terminal, throwdown and multiviewer technology.