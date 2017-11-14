Clear-Com Ups MacDonald to Director of Global Service, Support

ALAMEDA, CALIF.—Gavin MacDonald is adding more to his plate of responsibilities at Clear-Com, as the company announced that he has been appointed to the position of director of global service and support. Currently, MacDonald serves as the operations director for Clear-Com’s subsidiary, Trilogy Communications.

In his new role, MacDonald will lead and manage Clear-Com’s global server and support team from his base of operations in the U.K. He will also be responsible for developing a strategy to “better service Clear-Com customers and further improve customers satisfaction,” per the press release.

MacDonald has been with Trilogy Communications since 2008. Prior to that he spent time at STI Ltd. in a purchasing position.