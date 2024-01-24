Clear-Com Introduces Gen-IC Cloud Intercom and SkyPort

ALAMEDA, Calif.—As part of its strategic move towards virtual technology, Clear-Com has introduced the Gen-IC Cloud Intercom system, a secure and flexible virtual intercom solution that allows users to easily integrate on-premise hardware with virtual intercom clients.

Designed for scalability, Gen-IC Cloud Intercom will allow end-users to quickly ramp up multiple virtual clients as needed, with the unique capability of integrating with Clear-Com’s extensive hardware infrastructure over LAN, WAN, and the Internet.

Given the importance of low latency in audio comms, Clear-Com has developed a unique virtual intercom application that can be deployed on selectable regional targets. This minimizes the latency inherent when going virtual by giving administrators the ability to easily deploy Gen-IC Cloud Intercom closest to where teams are doing work. Moreover, Gen-IC Cloud Intercom instances from around the world can be linked, producing the ultimate communication and collaboration tool for mission-critical productions.

Product Manager Kari Eythorsson shared that “Gen-IC Cloud Intercom and SkyPort™ are the result of extensive development by our engineering teams and customer testing,” explained product manager Kari Eythorsson. “Virtual intercom systems offer unique challenges, and we know our customers expect a reliable and well-designed solution from us. We are proud to bring this Partner-serviced solution to market and are excited by the possibilities of what we can do in the virtual space moving forward.”

Clear-Com also reported that during extensive field trials, users reported excellent results, even in the most challenging situations. Antonio Barbosa, an engineer at TV Globo and his team tested the product and stated that “TV Globo's test experience with Gen-IC Cloud Intercom was extraordinary. The system showcased seamless communication and exceptional audio quality, even in high data traffic event scenarios."

The system is designed for ease of use and utilizes Clear-Com’s award-winning virtual clients, Agent-IC mobile app and Station-IC virtual desktop client, eliminating the need for additional user training. Connections from the virtual clients to hardware ecosystems is achieved through the existing range of Clear-Com LQ Series of IP Interfaces, with no dedicated interfacing requirements.

The Clear-Com SkyPort provides Workspace Management for Partners, making it easy to manage many different customer sites and events in one online application. Through SkyPort, Partners are empowered to authorize local administrators to manage events and put the control in the users’ hands, while still benefiting from Clear-Com’s impressive support capabilities provided via their Partner network.

Gen-IC Cloud Intercom and SkyPort will make their debut at the ISE 2024 show at the Clear-Com Stand #5H620.