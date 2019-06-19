Cineo Lighting Acquired by NBCUniversal

LOS ANGELES—After what Cineo Lighting described as a long-time strategic partnership, Cineo and NBCUniversal are officially coming together, as the lighting company announced that it was acquired by NBCUniversal.

“A little over six years ago, Cineo Lighting was started by a small team of lighting professionals, focused on changing the way LED technology could be effectively applied to production lighting,” wrote Rich Pierceall, now vice president of LED operations with NBCUniversal, in Cineo’s announcement. “We are pleased to share that Cineo started a new chapter in its history this past week.”

Pierceall announces that the Cineo brand, including its products and staff, will remain intact and that this acquisition will accelerate the company provide its tools to production professionals.

“You can expect the same great products and service from Cineo moving forward, enhanced with the support of NBCUniversal to better serve our valued customers in motion picture, television and broadcast production,” Pierceall wrote.