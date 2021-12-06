Cinedigm Taps LiveLike for New Interactive Streaming Features

LOS ANGELES—The independent streaming company Cinedigm has announced that it is working with LiveLike to deliver new community and gamification elements to Cinedigm’s portfolio of premium streaming direct-to-consumer subscription services.

LiveLike is an audience engagement platform that offers a suite of tools to make content more interactive and social with influencer-driven chats, watch parties, loyalty rewards, user rankings, and other features.

“As we continue to refine and innovate on what we feel is the ideal user experience for consumers of our streaming services, we are excited to partner with LikeLive who will add a whole suite of additional fan engagement features to our streaming channels,” said Cinedigm chief technology and product officer Tony Huidor. “LikeLive’s platform offers some very compelling engagement capabilities as we look to launch the next major version of our proprietary Matchpoint Blueprint development framework with plans for much deeper fan engagement such as integrated user rankings, loyalty points, digital NFT collectibles and more.”

The Matchpoint Blueprint platform powered the recent launch of Cinedigm’s Fandor and Screambox streaming services, Cinedigm said. Now, the companies plan to directly integrate such LiveLike SDK features as chat, profiles, rewards, leaderboards, and badges into the underlying Matchpoint Blueprint platform to make the streaming services more interactive.

LiveLike Co-founder and CEO Miheer Walavakar noted that “Cinedigm has done a tremendous job cultivating a community of passionate film lovers, and continuing to innovate and update the streaming service. Through our partnership, we have been actively collaborating on ways to super-serve these fans, encouraging them to connect with each other and engage with this content in fun, new ways.”

In the last two years, LiveLike has worked with such companies and organizations as Canal+, Deltatre, FloSports, FOX, nugs.net, Sky Group, Sportradar, WarnerMedia, LaLiga, NASCAR, the Golden State Warriors, the NBA, and the WNBA.