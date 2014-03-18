ChyronHego Announces Multiple New Appointments

MELVILLE, N.Y. —ChyronHego announced the appointment of six new hires in sales, customer service, product support and engineering.



Random Luttrell is a new product specialist. In his new role, Random will demonstrate ChyronHego products, provide post-sales installation and commissioning support, as well as provide training to ChyronHego clients and freelancers. Previously, Random served as senior developer at Scripps Design Services.



Sean Reilly joins the U.S. customer support team as a technical support engineer. Reilly will assist ChyronHego customers to analyze, troubleshoot and resolve technical issues. Sean previously served as senior network support analyst at Loehmann’s.



As a newly appointed senior software engineer, Thomas Kelly will assist in further developing the company’s CAMIO graphics asset management system and news production automation application. He previously served as contractor at The Omnicon Group and Thomson Reuters.



Julian Reid joins ChyronHego’s U.K.-based professional services team as a product specialist. He will demonstrate ChyronHego products, provide post-sales installation and commissioning support, as well as provide training to ChyronHego clients and freelancers. He most recently served as Graphics Operator at Red Bee Media.



Jonathan Roberts joins ChyronHego’s U.K.-based sales team as sales director. Roberts will focus on driving new business for ChyronHego in the EMEA region. Previously, Jonathan served as sales director at thePlatform. David Wessén joins ChyronHego’s Stockholm-based team as head of production. He previously worked as a freelance producer and editor for various leading Swedish broadcasters.