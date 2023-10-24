Chyron Unveils Weather 2.0

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron has introduced the new Chyron Weather 2.0 platform, which the company said leverages more than 20 years of industry expertise and innovations derived from acquisitions to simplify data-driven weather visualization from end to end.

Chyron Weather is designed to provide visually rich map-based graphics, custom forecast elements, dynamic global analysis, and realistic 3D panoramas, with exceptionally intuitive graphic design and live presentation. In addition, the platform offers new features including an elegant dark-look UI, CAMIO newsroom integration, secure data retrieval, and support for the latest Windows versions, the company said.

"Chyron Weather 2.0 provides a complete, easy-to-use toolset to tell the weather story. Specialized tools support every aspect of setting up data flows and connectivity, graphic design, on-air presentation, real-time playout, and render management," said Michael Harter, weather product manager at Chyron. "Smart custom-created elements enable the user to focus on the weather program with maximum flexibility and efficiency while still covering the basics. Fully data-driven high-end weather graphics ensure that the latest forecast can get to air in an instant. With intuitive interfaces even new users can start building engaging weather presentations in no time."

The data-provider-agnostic platform, Chyron Weather 2.0 facilitates the creation of rich weather visualizations from any unique stack of public meteorological data sources or private weather data providers and utilizes powerful visual scripting tools to shape them as needed to suit specific presentation requirements.

Accessible design tools make it easy to customize the look of weather visualizations or create dynamic custom forecast graphics/charts based on select data. With a central hub for managing real-time playout and rapid rendering across multiple servers, Chyron Weather intelligently delivers content across on-air, web, and social media channels through simple automated workflows, Chyron reported.

Chyron Weather's Presenter interface is also embracing the Chyron dark look and user experience, thus bringing more cohesiveness and alignment with the Chyron portfolio. The straightforward building-block interface gives users simple, recognizable tools for preparing and presenting live to air. After dragging and dropping various scene types into the playlist interface, users can assemble a show and use a timeline-based editor to apply keyframe custom animations and forecast effects over weather graphics with precision. Finally, users can take the show live on-air with predictable trigger control or automated playout timing, the company said.