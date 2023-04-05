Evertz Completes AWS Foundational Technical Review for DreamCatcher

BURLINGTON, Canada—Evertz has announced the completion of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR) for its DreamCatcher replay solution for live production.

The AWS FTR enables AWS Partners to identify and remediate risks in their products or solutions. Led by an AWS Partner Solutions Architect (PSA), the AWS FTR ensures that AWS Partner products and solutions meet a specific set of requirements based around security, reliability, and operational excellence, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework, Evertz explained.

With the AWS FTR accreditation, Evertz can review projects against AWS FTR requirements to adhere to best practices and ensure the best possible client experience, the companies reported.

“We are extremely pleased to have completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review and to be working with AWS as one of the leading suppliers of cloud services in the Media and Entertainment space.” said Nima Malekmanesh, director of business development, live media solutions at Evertz. “Customers are starting to rapidly adopt managed cloud services as part of their strategy to migrate from on-premises solutions to optimized cloud solutions. DreamCatcher delivers the agility, flexibility and scalability that our customers need to quickly deliver the production of live events on a consistent basis. By being part of the AWS Partner Network we can further accelerate our customers’ journey to the cloud by ensuring our cloud-native products and solutions always adhere to best practices and deliver optimal excellence.”

With DreamCatcher, Evertz provides a live replay solution that enables productions to never miss a moment in any live game or live event. Production teams use DreamCatcher to create highlight clips and playlists that replay from multiple angles the critical moment of the game to enhance the storytelling.

DreamCatcher has been architected to operate in software defined data centers (SDDC). The DreamCatcher architecture allows it to be scaled orthogonally for inputs, outputs and operators. DreamCatcher supports mixed formats including 1080p HDR to 8K and offers additional services including Live Edit for quick turnaround and Metadata Co-pilot for auto clipping of highlights, the company reported.