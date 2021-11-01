Chyron Hires Hayes Stamper as Product Marketing Manager

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron has added Hayes Stamper to its marketing team. He will focus primarily on products for the broadcast news vertical, including CAMIO, Chyron's MOS integration offering; AXIS, an order management system for maps, charts, financial quotes, and composite imagery; and Chyron's myriad graphics offerings.

Carol Bettencourt, Chyron’s vice president of marketing, said in a press statement: "Messaging and content that are truly useful and authentic are an important part of our culture here at Chyron, where we aim to meet the needs of our customers with every interaction. Hayes has been involved with MOS workflows since their inception almost 20 years ago, and he understands the news broadcast space very well. We are delighted to welcome him to our team."

"Chyron's latest innovations bring new opportunities to our existing customers for OTT, disaster recovery, and additional on-air content delivery,” said Stamper. “They also offer the potential for new customers in growing verticals such as houses of worship, eSports and corporations to achieve broadcast-grade live production. Our marketing efforts will be geared primarily towards helping and educating customers, rather than merely selling to them."

Chyron is currently developing new platform-based offerings with comprehensive production functionality, leveraging cloud workflows and OpEx purchasing models to offer clients flexible, scalable options to deploy the tools they need, when and where they are needed.