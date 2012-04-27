Chyron Expands Latin American Footprint



MELVILLE, N.Y.: Chyron announced the appointment of Sergio Amuchastegui as the company’s regional sales manager of Mexico. As part of a strategic expansion, he joins the Latin American sales team to work with authorized dealers and channel partners to drive the sale of Chyron products, solutions, and professional services aggressively.



Prior to joining Chyron, Amuchastegui served as general manager for DBE/Excelencia en Comunicaciones y Tecnología S.A. de C.V., a major systems integrator in Mexico’s northern region. Earlier roles with that company included Avid coordinator, broadcast and professional trainings coordinator, and digital broadcast specialist. Prior to DBE, he served as a postproduction operator for broadcaster and media giant, Televisa.



Amuchastegui holds a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering from Universidad Tecnologica de Mexico and is based out of Monterrey, N.L. Mexico.





