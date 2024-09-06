Chyron Adds Three New Hires To Enhance Position In EMEA, APAC

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron has beefed up its team in EMEA and APAC with the addition of three new positions intended to enhance its growth and better serve customers in the regions.

“EMEA and APAC are an important part of our overall growth strategy. Chyron’s product line has never been more robust than it is today, so it is an ideal time for expansion,” said Alain Polgar, Chyron senior vice president of sales, EMEA and APAC.

John Foo has joined the company as a technical sales manager. He will work from Singapore and focus on developing business in APAC—with an emphasis on Southeast Asia. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Foo joins the company with expertise in market assessment, sales funnel development and analysis, technology partnerships, growth strategies and channel partner relationship management, Chyron said.

The company also has appointed Wanlop Wattanadussadee as a technical account manager. Based in Thailand, he comes to Chyron with a range of sales and relationship management skills and a strong knowledge of broadcast technology and workflows. Wattanadussadee earned a Bachelor of Science in information technology and multimedia from King Mongkut’s University of Technology in North Bangkok.

Ahmad Nanaa, based in Kuwait, is Chyron’s new business development manager, Middle East. Nanaa has a wide network of industry connections and proven expertise in project management and technology. He holds an electrical, electronics and communications engineering degree from the Arab University College of Technology.

“Customer-centricity is an important core value here at Chyron, and these are regions where relationships are deeply valued. Adding these key new hires to our team gives us the talent that we need right now to build important customer relationships in EMEA and APAC, and to ensure that those customers succeed,” said Polgar.

More information is available on the company’s website .