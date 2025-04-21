Spectrum Names Chris Fulton SVP, Spectrum Business Customer Ops and Experience

STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter Communications has promoted Chris Fulton to senior vice president, customer operations and experience for Spectrum Business, its commercial services operation.

Fulton succeeds Greg King, who is retiring after 30 years in the industry.

Fulton, a 25-year industry veteran, had been regional vice president of field operations for Spectrum’s Northwest Region. His new role holds him responsible for technical support, customer service, service delivery and billing for Spectrum Business customers across Charter’s 41-state operating footprint. He will begin his new role immediately and be based in Stamford.

“The combination of Chris’ customer and field operations expertise will serve us well as we accelerate our growth as the top connectivity provider for businesses of all sizes,” said Keith Dardis, executive vice president of Spectrum Business, to whom Fulton will report. “With his customer-focused mindset, Chris will be instrumental in ensuring we deliver every day on the promises we make to our customers—exceptional service, value and flexible, scalable solutions for businesses across all key verticals.”

As Spectrum’s field operations leader in the Northwest, Fulton headed a team of 1,700 employees serving cable customers in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming and Central and Northern California.

Fulton was Charter’s group vice president of call center operations from 2017 to 2024, overseeing customer services across 18 technical support call centers. For four years before that, he served in several field operations roles.

He joined Spectrum in 2013 after 13 years with Cablevision Systems, where he worked in various field operations and customer-service leadership positions in multiple markets.

Fulton holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Metropolitan State University in Denver.