DPA Microphones Acquires Austrian Audio

KOKKEDAL, Denmark—DPA Microphones has acquired the majority share of Vienna-based Austrian Audio.

Founded in 2017 by former AKG Vienna employees, Austrian Audio focuses on delivering high-quality audio products known for engineering excellence, the company said.

The deal complements both companies’ product portfolio. DPA is a leading manufacturer within several miniature microphone categories while Austrian Audio has a strong offering of large diaphragm microphones. Both companies address the high end of the market, with DPA positioned at the very top and Austrian Audio offering a wider span within its product range.

“Austrian Audio is a rising star for high-end audio solutions, and I am excited to join forces with such a strong team of audio professionals,” DPA Microphones CEO Kalle Hvidt Nielsen said. “I know that together we can deliver increasingly innovative products and further enhance the service for our customers, which will elevate both brands to new heights. It is impressive to see what Austrian Audio has already achieved in its short lifetime, and we are thrilled to welcome such a competent partner into the family.”

The merger will allow the brands to provide a broader product range for sound engineers in industries like broadcast, musical, theater, live events and recording studios. In addition, the two companies said the deal should let them collaborate on designing and developing sophisticated professional audio solutions that meet evolving demands within the acoustical and digital fields.

DPA CEO Kalle Hvidt Nielsen “first approached me at an industry event where both our brands were participating, and I was thrilled,” Martin Seidl, founder and CEO of Austrian Audio, said. “To be recognized as a strong and influential brand after only four years in the market was such a great honor for Austrian Audio, and me personally. It is fantastic to have been selected to join forces with such an experienced and globally renowned partner. I very much look forward to what lies ahead for both brands, which are now in a great position to serve the professional audio industry with passionate innovations.”

Added Nielsen: “The ultimate key to a company’s success is the people and the culture. With Austrian Audio, we get a significant addition of exceptional individuals and a culture of customer-focused innovation. We are excited about the future and the opportunities this acquisition brings.”