Chauvet Purchases LED Lighting Maker Kino Flo

SUNRISE, Fla.—Chauvet has announced its acquisition of Kino Flo, an LED lighting systems and color science technologies manufacturer. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

“This represents an important step for our company in our ongoing mission to expand our broadcast, studio and film lighting capabilities,” said Albert Chauvet, CEO of Chauvet.

“Kino Flo has a longstanding tradition of innovation and a commitment to excellence, which makes the company an excellent fit with Chauvet’s own philosophy," he continued. "We are excited to invest in the future of Kino Flo and build on their technologies, while adding resources to accelerate product development and commercialization.”

Kino Flo will continue to operating from its Burbank, Calif., offices. Founded in 1987, Kino Flo has developed a series of color technology innovations, and earned an award from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for its development of cool, tube-based arrays with color corrected tungsten and daylight balanced light.

The company’s LED tubes, light panels and True Match firmware dovetail with the Chauvet’s ellipsoidal, Fresnel, par, cyclorama and special effect fixtures used in broadcast applications.

“Based on our shared longstanding commitment to our customers and cultural alignment, I am confident our customers will benefit from our new partnership,” said Frieder Hochheim, founder of Kino Flo, who will continue to lead Kino Flo. “The combined solutions from Kino Flo and Chauvet have limitless possibilities.”