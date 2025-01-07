CES: Sharp Selects Xumo for 2025 AQUOS QLED Smart TVs

PHILADELPHIA—The Xumo streaming joint venture of Comcast and Charter Communications said Sharp will introduce a new line of QLED 4K UHD TVs featuring the Xumo TV operating system. The TVs will launch in the U.S. this spring.

Sharp is now the fourth manufacturer producing Xumo TVs, joining Element, Hisense and Pioneer.

The TVs will be available in 50-, 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch screen-class sizes and are designed to make it easier for consumers to find content.

“Xumo’s platform is all about making streaming easy for customers—getting them to the content they want to watch faster and spending less time searching across apps to find something new,” Stephanie Cassi, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Xumo, said. “We believe that combining our intuitive user interface with Sharp AQUOS QLED creates a best-in-class viewing experience.”

“As we continue to expand our presence in the U.S. TV market, we're looking to pair Sharp AQUOS QLED with an operating system that delivers a streaming experience that meets the demanding needs of today's viewers," added Jim Sanduski, president of Sharp Home Electronics Company of America. “Xumo is the perfect partner because they help unlock the overall immersive experience we'd like our customers to enjoy when watching our AQUOS QLED TVs.”

The Xumo TV experience is built on the entertainment operating system that powers tens of millions of devices from Comcast and partners worldwide. Key features include seamless content discovery, voice search and personalization.

In addition to the Xumo operating system, the Sharp AQUOS QLED TVs will offer a frameless, 4K UHD screen with Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut technology, which enhances Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 content to look lifelike with near-perfect color reproduction.

The TV will also enable the pass-through of Dolby Atmos sound from supported content sources when connected to a compatible audio device.