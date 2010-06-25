CEI to upgrade FedEx Field infrastructure

The NFL's Washington Redskins are working with system integration firm Communications Engineering (CEI) to upgrade and expand the FedEx Field control room and stadium infrastructure to HD capability. The HD upgrade project should be completed by late summer of 2010.

The upgraded facility will be used as an event-day control room to originate HD programming and to transmit HD signals to the new FedEx Field LED video displays and stadiumwide video distribution systems.

The new infrastructure will include the ability to receive and record video and audio feeds from network television production trucks, as well as video signals from the dedicated replay system, cameras and other external audio and video sources. CEI will provide project management, space planning, final design, equipment procurement, systems integration, interfacing with a new Daktronics video boards and data processors, installation, testing and training for the HD upgrade.

The key components of the project include Apple Final Cut Pro edit system upgrades; Click Effects multichannel HD clip server system; EVS slow-motion video system upgrade; Evertz multiviewer system; GMS wireless camera system; Grass Valley servers; Harris video routing equipment; Image Video tally system; LG and Planar HD displays; Sony HD cameras with Fujinon lenses; Sony HD video recording and playback equipment; Ross production switcher upgrade; Tektronix video monitors; Wohler audio monitors; truck dock fiber-optic upgrade and new operating consoles.

In addition to this project, CEI has provided systems integration and service for the Redskins for several years and also handled game-day operations for the broadcast and audio-video systems at FedEx Field.