CBS Stations Promotes Five Execs to New Sales Leadership Roles

NEW YORK—CBS Stations has announced that five executives have been promoted to nearly created sales leadership roles. As part of the promotions, Aaron Inman and Susie Toma were named vice presidents of local sales; Tim Bennett and Morgan Spatafore were promoted to vice presidents, agency partnership and Theo Berenson was elevated to vice president, integrated marketing.

Matt Naber and Robert Breen, who in August of this year were named co-heads of advertising sales and operations at CBS Stations, reported that the five will be part of a leadership team responsible for helping them oversee local ad revenue, sales strategies and operations across CBS’ 27 local stations, as well as Paramount’s local digital and streaming revenue.

“As we move forward with reimagining our sales organization to most effectively meet the evolving needs of our advertisers and the marketplace, we are pleased to have this opportunity to promote from within and elevate highly accomplished leaders from our local stations and national sales offices,” Naber said. “Robert and I are excited to have Aaron, Susie, Tim, Morgan and Theo take on larger responsibilities in service to our entire group.”

“I know firsthand how terrific Aaron, Susie, Tim, Morgan and Theo have been in their roles at stations and our national offices,” Breen added. “Matt and I look forward to having them join our leadership team – a group that represents the best of the best and is poised to inspire innovation, drive results and help us reach new heights of success in all of our markets.”

Aaron Inman and Susie Toma, currently the vice presidents of sales at CBS Colorado (KCNC-TV) and CBS Pittsburgh (KDKA-TV and WPKD-TV), respectively, have been named vice presidents of local sales at CBS Stations. In these newly created roles, Toma will collaborate with and supervise the local sales teams at the CBS-owned stations in the eastern half of the country, while Inman will have the same leadership role with stations in the western states.

Tim Bennett and Morgan Spatafore have been promoted to serve in the new roles of vice president of agency partnerships at CBS Stations. Bennett, who currently serves as vice president of the station group’s national sales office in Atlanta, and Spatafore, who is the sales manager at the group’s national sales office in New York, will spearhead CBS Stations’ interactions with key agencies and stakeholders in order to enhance and expand the relationships with these key partners.

Theo Berenson has been promoted to vice president of integrated marketing at CBS Stations. Currently the director of content development at CBS Boston (WBZ-TV and WSBK-TV), Berenson will be responsible for leading a soon-to-be-formed integrated marketing team that will provide support for all sales marketing initiatives across the CBS Stations group.

Inman, Toma, Bennett, Spatafore and Berenson are joining a CBS Stations sales leadership team that also includes Stephen Barr, senior vice president of nontraditional revenue; Patti Cohen, senior vice president of research; Brendan Murnane, senior vice president of local digital sales; Nicole Elie, vice president of political sales; Melanie Pierce, vice president of traffic operations; and Matt Morris, vice president of sales enablement and data advancement.