USSI Global Promotes Anthony Morelli to President

MELBOURNE, Fla.—USSI Global has promoted Anthony Morelli to President. Morelli, who was formerly COO for four years, reports to CEO David S. Christiano.

Morelli will oversee daily operations across USSI Global’s three business units (broadcast and networking solutions, digital signage solutions, and electronic business and consumer solutions) with all departmental leaders across operations, finance, revenue, administration and other company functions reporting to him.

A 25 year industry veteran, Morelli joined USSI Global in 2020 following key VP and C-Level service and sales positions at Harris Corporation, Artel Video Systems and Avid Technology. His career began in finance before taking on customer-facing and executive leadership roles that ultimately provided him with a well-rounded background to successfully oversee business operations at USSI Global, the company said.

As COO, Morelli has played a significant role in more than doubling USSI Global’s growth in revenue and earnings over the past four years as he managed the planning, implementation and execution of several multi-year, multi-million-dollar projects and initiatives, USSI said. Successes included the FCC’s C-Band Transition Clearing and Relocation Plan, for which USSI Global moved broadcasters and cable companies to new C-Band frequencies to clear space for mobile services; and the national rollout of a drive-thru digital menu board upgrade for a household-name QSR chain that spanned several thousand locations.

Morelli was also instrumental in launching USSI Global’s managed service layer, a lucrative business model that established recurring revenue generation with key customers through extended service level agreements. USSI Global has developed a large team of field technicians and expanded its NOC to deliver an array of managed services for customers including preventative maintenance and remote 24/7 monitoring. He has also built stronger bridges between USSI Global’s three business units to drive new business opportunities.

“Tony’s steady leadership as COO and his exciting vision for the future of USSI Global make him the natural choice to assume the role of President, where he will fully absorb the responsibility of managing our global business operations across all key facets,” said Christiano. “His strong reputation as a transformational leader is well-deserved and USSI Global will continue to evolve and grow in exciting new directions through his executive leadership.”