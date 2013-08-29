Canal9 transitions seamlessly from SD to HD with Grass Valley

Switzerland's Canal9 has selected several Grass Valley solutions to enable its transition from SD to HD.

Grass Valley has supplied a K2 Summit production client with K2 SAN server configuration; the GV STRATUS application framework for nonlinear production, including EDIUS editing capabilities; and a GV Edge integrated playout system. The open nature of the technology means that Canal9 has a larage choice of formats to work with.

The K2 Summit production client supports end-to-end SD/HD workflows in DVCPRO, MPEG-2, AVC-Intra, H.264/AVCHD and DNxHD formats. It integrates with GV STRATUS to offer an ideal solution for live events, production and news. GV STRATUS offers a wide range of software-centric tools for the full nonlinear production workflow, offering support for ingest, editing, content aggregation, logging, transfer and playout. It combines with EDIUS to offer powerful editing functionality. GV Edge integrated playout is a robust, software-based playout system with a purpose-built, high-availability architecture for mission-critical, 24/7 playout applications.