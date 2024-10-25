Canada’s MSCTV Chooses Witbe Virtual NOC for Monitoring

NEW YORK—Witbe has announced that Mitchell Seaforth Cable TV (MSCTV), a Dublin, Ontario, Canada-based provider of solutions to telecommunications companies, is using Witbe’s monitoring technology as a virtual Network Operation Center (NOC).

"Video quality is a fundamental pillar of success at MSCTV,“ MSCTV General Manager Michael Hawkes said. “Our partnership with Witbe ensures that we can meet and exceed our customers' expectations for an exceptional linear viewing experience. Witbe's technology will play a significant role in ensuring that the features and content of our pay-TV services are validated, tested and presented to our customers with outstanding quality.”

Witbe's proactive monitoring technology automatically monitors any video service running on a physical device plugged into a Witbox, the company's signature testing robot. MSCTV is using the Witbox+ to efficiently test TiVo white-label video apps running on actual set-top boxes. With Witbe's virtual NOC technology, service providers can remotely control their local field-testing devices and supervise service from any location.

“Our proactive monitoring technology gives providers a reliable eye on their video service at all times,” Witbe CEO Mathieu Planche said. “We’re pleased that our live-TV monitoring technology is assisting MSCTV as they oversee many different linear TV applications, giving their team the tools to identify and resolve any potential video errors quicker than ever before.”

MSCTV is also using Witbe’s widely adopted Channel Change technology to automatically monitor the live availability of all linear channels on a video service. Providers that use this technology receive immediate alerts whenever channels are unavailable or experiencing an issue, helping teams resolve errors before viewers even notice them. Alerts and KPIs are also displayed live in the virtual NOC for active users to verify instantly. All monitoring data is then compiled in Smartgate, Witbe's observability platform, where results can be analyzed across all devices, regions, and software versions.

Additional information about Witbe's live TV monitoring technology and its Witbox product line is available at www.witbe.net.