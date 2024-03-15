NAB Show: Witbe to Demo Expanded Video Testing and Monitoring Suite

Witbe has announced that it will showcase its powerful automated testing and proactive monitoring technology at the 2024 NAB Show.

During the show the company will demonstrate the benefits of its hardware and software solutions for streaming and broadband video service providers looking to measure their customers' true quality of experience (QoE).

"The NAB Show is always one of the best industry gatherings of the year, and we're excited to highlight the latest innovations from Witbe," said Marie-Véronique Lacaze, president and co-founder of Witbe. "The Witbe Software Suite offers comprehensive technology to major video service providers worldwide. Our expansion to include Ad Monitoring is a reflection of the expanding needs of our customers, and in line with our commitment to accurately measuring performance on real devices."

A key highlight will be Witbe's new Ad Monitoring and Matching technology, capable of monitoring dynamically inserted ads in video streams and analyzing their performance and availability in real time, the company said.

Witbe's Ad Monitoring and Matching technology helps providers identify and resolve streaming errors caused by dynamic ad insertion. The company tests and monitors real, physical devices to measure the true ad performance that viewers receive, as well as identify issues that cannot be detected through other monitoring approaches. Service providers receive accurate reports on the most important key performance indicators (KPI) for their service, including crucial and common ad errors like blank slates, audio cuts, crashed streams, buffering, and issues when returning to the main content, the company explained.

All of Witbe's technology includes video recordings, which can be used as proof of ad delivery for third-party advertisers. The company's Ad Matching feature can then verify when an advertiser's ad played throughout a stream and how it performed. Witbe's Ad Monitoring and Matching technology is available now and capable of testing all ad-supported video, including FAST channels, streaming sports, and AVOD services.

Other highlights for the 2024 NAB Show include:

Bundle Packages for Automated QA Testing. At the 2024 NAB Show, Witbe will spotlight new bundles for video service providers looking to automate their QA testing processes. These newly launched packages come with a Witbox, allowing video service providers to test any real device they have, along with a Witbe Hub Cloud to work remotely, and a set number of test scenarios that can be quickly deployed. Three different tiers are available, depending on the number of tests the team would like to run. These new bundles are standardized to deploy in record time and are perfect for QA teams ready to boost their workflow with automation.

Major New Witbe Software Suite Features. The Witbe Software Suite was recently updated to version 23.10, bringing a host of new features to video service providers. These include the ability to easily pair Bluetooth devices to the Witbox at any time, as well as new integrations for Smart Navigate, Witbe's AI algorithm that automatically identifies menu structure in test scenarios. Smartgate, Witbe's observability platform, was also updated to include a deeper history view and real-time KPI results for the company's Ad Monitoring technology. These new features will be shown alongside several other software updates on the NAB Show floor.

The Complete Testing Device Lineup. Witbe's Witbox family of devices packs the company's reliable automated testing and monitoring technology into a compact, accessible package that is simple to set up. At the 2024 NAB Show, Witbe will have its entire Witbox lineup on display: WitboxOne, the company's flagship device for automated streaming video testing; Witbox+, the most powerful testing device on the market, capable of testing iOS devices and smart TVs; and WitboxNet, built specifically for web testing. Live demos on the show floor will focus on the specific capabilities of each Witbox when connected to a real testing device.

Must-See Conference Session. Yoann Hinard, chief operations officer at Witbe, will speak at the 2024 NAB Show Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference as part of the Digital Online Operations presentations. The session, "AI Innovations in Testing and Monitoring: How Machine Learning is Transforming Testing and Monitoring on Real Devices," takes place on Monday, April 15 at 1:30 p.m. PDT, at the West Hall Meeting Rooms Level 2 (W222-W223).

During the show, the company will be exhibiting at Booth W2053 between April 14 to 17.