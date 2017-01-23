Camplex Expands Fiber Optic Facility

SAUGERTIES, N.Y.—Camplex is stretching its legs a little bit, announcing a facility expansion in what it describes as the growing demand for fiber optic cables for the broadcast market. This is the second expansion for the company in the last nine months, with the previous occurring in April 2016.

The first expansion included a new production line of curing ovens, polishing stations, optical time domain reflectometers and an interferometric testing station. This new expansion features additional work stations for termination, a new workflow layout, and work stations dedicated to diagnostics and repair.

Camplex is a manufacturer of fiber solutions and fiber termination services, including opticalCON, tactical, SMPTE, plenum and hybrid fiber cables.