Bruce Levine Named VP, Strategic Account Development at VidOvation

LAKE FOREST, Calif.—Bruce Levine is joining the staff of VidOvation in a newly created position, vice president of strategic account development, in New York City. Levine will oversee all pre- and post-sales support for VidOvation’s product line and services.

Bruce Levine

Levine comes to the company with more than 30 years of experience covering a variety of product lines, including bonded cellular, IPTV, graphics and more. His past positions have included vice president of North American sales at LiveU, the same position at Chyron and vice president of North American sales and operations at Venutz Technology. He has also spent time at Avid, QTV and Pixel Power.

“Bruce’s depth in terms of product expertise will go a long way in helping us deliver and support the types of solutions our customers require, whether they are major television networks, station groups, local production companies or in-house corporate AV departments,” said Jim Jachetta, VidOvation’s executive vice president and chief technology officer.