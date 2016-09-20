BroadStream Solutions Adds Two to North America Sales Team

ATLANTA—A pair of Michaels are joining the North American sales team for integrated playout provider BroadStream Solutions. Michael D. Harris has been named vice president of sales, North America, while Michael Devine has been tapped to cover accounts in New York and the Northeast.

Harris will be responsible for directing the efforts of the entire North American sales team, per BroadStream. His previous experience includes time with Hewlett Packard, Pinnacle, Harris, Avid and most recently AmberFin/Dalet Digital Media.

Devine has worked for more than 30 years in positions like director of sales for Masstech and Signiant, as well as strategic accounts director for Front Porch Digital.

“By strengthening our U.S. base in this way, on top of other appointments we have made already through 2016, we are building a solid foundation for the future,” said Herbert Brenninkmeijer, BroadStream CEO.