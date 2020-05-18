Broadcast Pix Moves to New Office

TYNGSBORO, Mass.—Broadcast Pix has a new home address, announcing the company’s move to a new office. Staffers will begin reporting to the new location when work environment restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.

Broadcast Pix is now located at 141 Middlesex Road in Tyngsboro, Mass.

“Our new location is more in tune with Broadcast Pix 2.0—more office, meeting and thinking space and less physical manufacturing,” said Graham Sharp, Broadcast Pix CEO.

“As we transition to delivering more software-based streaming appliances, like RadioPix and StreamingPix and increasingly work virtually, we needed a creative space with better connectivity and things like increased hot-desk capabilities,” Sharp continued.

Broadcast Pix says that all of its phone numbers and emails will remain the same.