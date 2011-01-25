Broadcast Pix Hires Paul Lara as Director of Marketing



Broadcast Pix, a Billerica, Mass.-based provider of broadcast production systems has named Paul Lara director of marketing. Lara has worked in the television industry for more than 25 years, including five years as producer and news director for KCEN-TV in Waco, Texas, and eight years in video production for Scott & White Hospital in Temple, Texas. Most recently, he spent 11 years marketing video products for NewTek.



“We are very happy that Paul has joined the Broadcast Pix team,” said Ken Swanton, president, Broadcast Pix. “He truly understands our industry, with his wealth of experience both in marketing and as a broadcast and video production professional. We know he can effectively share our message of creating compelling live video cost effectively with our Granite and Slate video production systems.”



Lara is based in the company’s world headquarters in Billerica.



