Broadcast Pix Appoints Kevin Prince as New President and CEO

BILLERICA, Mass. — Broadcast Pixannounced Kevin Prince will join the company as president and CEO, as well as a member of the Board of Directors, effective Oct. 1. He will succeed Steve Ellis, who has been instrumental in the company’s success over the past 30 months and personally led the recruitment efforts for Prince.

Kevin Prince

“We are simply thrilled that Kevin has agreed to lead the next phase of the company’s growth, the foundation of which has been so ably laid by Steve,” said Robert Flory, chairman. “Kevin brings to the position critical experience, knowledge, and skills to accelerate that development."

