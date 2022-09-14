Brightcove Taps Scott Levine as SVP, Head of Product

BOSTON—Brightcove has appointed Scott Levine as senior vice president, head of product. He will oversee product management operations, partnering with the firm’s engineering, data, research, product marketing and product design groups.

Levine will be based in New York City and report to Brightcove’s Chief Executive Officer Marc DeBevoise.

Prior to joining Brightcove, Levine held several senior product and technology roles at TelevisaUnivision. Most recently, Levine was the senior vice president of Product and Technology at TelevisaUnivision , a key leader of TVUN’s OTT and DTC platforms, including building, launching and operating Vix, Vix+, Univision apps, and ecosystems.

During his time at TVUN and predecessor Univision, Levine was also responsible for the Google Enterprise relationship, including content distribution products. He also served as senior vice president, product and technology, Univision Digital, where he was responsible for Univision’s streaming strategy and product development.