Brian Wexler Named TVB Vice President, Local Division

NEW YORK—TVB, the trade association of America’s local broadcast television industry, has appointed Brian Wexler to the position of vice president, local division.

With 24 years in the broadcast industry, Wexler has previously served as a local, regional and national sales manager for local stations owned by broadcast networks and their affiliates, including TEGNA, CBS Television, and FOX Television. Most recently we held the position of director of national multimedia accounts with WTSP-TV.Among Wexler’s new responsibilities will be working to create category-specific presentations to build local broadcast television’s relationship with advertisers and agencies. He will also work with station account executives to promote eBusiness process efficiencies and provide training through webinars, webcasts and in-person meetings.

Wexler will assume his new position immediately and report to Brad Seitter, executive vice president, business development.