Breidsprecher is New Azteca America CEO



Martin Breidsprecher has been named the new CEO of Azteca America, replacing Adrian Steckel.



Formally the company’s chief operations officer, Breidsprecher joined the company as director of financial analysis in 2007 and previously held key financial and risk management positions in numerous global companies. His education includes an industrial engineering degree from the Universidad Iberoamericana and an MBA from UCLA.



"Martin has solid leadership skills to strengthen Azteca America's positioning as an unparalleled programming option for a growing number of Hispanics in the US," said Luis J. Echarte, Chairman of Azteca America. "He will build on the robust structure established by Adrian, who more than doubled revenue in five years, with strict cost controls and growing profitability."



Steckel accepted the role of CEO with wireless telecommunications provider Grupo Iusacell.



Azteca America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TV Azteca, and provides an alternative broadcast choice for Spanish-speaking residents of the United States. Operating in 66 markets, it is available through DIRECTV Mas Channel 441 (AZA 441) and DISH Network Channel 825.



