Bradley Engineering to Show Remote-Controlled Camera Heads at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Bradley Engineering will show remote controlled miniature camera heads and accessories for unobtrusive and remote controlled shooting. The product line includes remote controlled camera heads with 30x zoom, cameras with 4 MegaPixel imaging, and connectivity products to operate cameras over IP networks.



Bradley Engineering products use the latest optical technology to get closer to the subject, with 1080p HD video and improved precision control of the moving camera, along with a remote control panel and touchscreen interface to operate all of the company’s cameras.



Key models to be highlighted at NAB include: the Camball 3 miniature rotating camera head, which now offers 30x optical zoom, and three miniature, high resolution camera heads with 4 MegaPixel imaging and improved low light performance. Also, the “Eyeb” remote mini-camera features a larger sensor chip, increased to 0.4” and 4 Megapixel camera with controllable pan, tilt and zoom, which combine to produce crisp, clean, high resolution pictures.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Bradley Engineering will be in booth C11130.