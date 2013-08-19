Bluefish444 Highlights 4K Adobe Support at IBC 2013

At IBC 2013, Bluefish444 will exhibit a new Windows plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro Creative Cloud software enabling 4K SDI preview. According to the company, Epoch|4K Supernova enables Adobe video editing tools new 4K SDI functionality building, on the existing 2K/HD/SD workflows already provided by their Create and Epoch video card range.



The new SDI functionality includes 4K/2K/HD/SD HD-SDI outputs on a single video card; Digital Cinema standard 4096x2160 23fps-30fps 4:2:2 YUV 8/10-bit HD-SDI; and QFHD 3840x2160 23fps-30fps 4:2:2 YUV 8/10-bit HD-SDI. Advanced configurations allow a maximum of 4096x2160 60fps 4:2:2 YUV 8/10-bit HD-SDI, plus RGB/YUV HD-SDI output through 4 Single Link, Dual Link, and 3G SDI BNC outputs.



The Bluefish444 Windows driver supporting Adobe CC is available for download from the Bluefish444 home page free of charge.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Bluefish444 will be at stand 7.J07.

www.bluefish444.com