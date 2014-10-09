Bill Herz Joins Faroudja Enterprises as Chief Operating Officer

LOS ALTOS, Calif.—Faroudja Enterprises announced that Bill Herz, an industry veteran in the fields of video, multimedia, visual computing and consumer electronics technology, has joined the company as chief operating officer and vice president of business development. Herz brings more than 25 years of video experience to his new position at Faroudja Enterprises.



Faroudja Enterprises develops intellectual property to improve video streaming and file compression efficiency without affecting perceived quality. The technology potentially delivers a bitrate reduction of 35 to 50 percent with any existing compression system via the use of novel pre- and post-processing that is video compression/codec agnostic.



“Bill is a perfect match for our expanding business. His expertise in advanced video technologies, proven marketing skills and exceptional leadership abilities will strengthen the team and enable the company to bring our compression pre- and post-processing innovations to market faster,” said Yves Faroudja, President of Faroudja Enterprises. “Bill will help the company manage our growth and present the market with the most effective video compression imaging solutions.”



Prior to joining Faroudja Enterprises, Herz was a senior fellow and chief multimedia technologist at AMD. Prior to AMD, Herz spent seven years in various roles at NVIDIA, including principal video and consumer architect and technologist.



Herz has lead or been part of teams responsible for many TV, PC and consumer electronics industry firsts at companies including Ampex, NVIDIA, Seagate and Sony. His leadership has helped teams deliver industry-changing technology and concept demonstrations at a number of prestigious events, including CES, ETIA, SIGGRAPH, ISSCC and SMPTE.



Herz has been granted 63 patents throughout his career. He has degrees in Electrical Engineering and Telecommunications Management from SUNY Binghamton and Syracuse University respectively. He is a member of IEEE and SMPTE.