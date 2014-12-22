Biamp Systems Appoints Alex Kalejs to Growing Global Sales Team

BEAVERTON, ORE.—Biamp Systems announced the appointment of Alex Kalejs as regional manager, Northwest region of North America. Kalejs will be responsible for strategic sales and support encompassing the entire Biamp product line, as well as nurturing partnerships as part of the company’s commitment to superior customer service.



With more than 10 years experience as an AV systems design consultant, Kalejs comes to Biamp with a range of both technical knowledge and system design skills. He held previous roles as a consultant for Arup Acoustics, as well as a consultant liaison in the Consultant Alliance Group at AMX. With a Master of Arts in Recording Arts/Acoustics from Peabody Institute of The John Hopkins University, both his professional experience and education strengthen Kalejs’ audio expertise.