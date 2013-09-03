BHV Broadcast Increases Capability of Up-Converter

At IBC 2013, BHV Broadcast will showcase its product integration with Microvideo's technology, which has added closed captions capability to BHV's Syntax upconverter.



According to the company, integrating the Syntax upscaler with Microvideo’s HDB 300 bridge – which provides simultaneous data management of control signals, trans-coding, decoding, bridging and copying-- will allow broadcasters to employ the Syntax’s artefact-free performance in distribution and production chains.



BHV's Syntax and Syntax Essence is meant to allow SD footage to be upconverted to HD with remarkable video quality. Syntax uses Super-Resolution Bandlet technology to make this possible.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. BHV Broadcast will be at stand 4.C75.



www.bhvbroadcast.com