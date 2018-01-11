Berger Joins Riedel Communications as Chief Sales Officer

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY—Riedel Communications has announced the creation of the Chief Sales Officer position and hired Martin Berger to fill it. Berger will be tasked with aligning and managing the global sales organization while driving the company’s expansion into new businesses, according to the official press release.

Berger comes to Riedel after serving as the head of corporate development/marketing at Vorwerk. In all, Berger has more than 20 years of experience in international sales and marketing positions.

Riedel Communications is a manufacturer of real-time video, audio, data and communications networks.