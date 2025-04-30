Riedel Opens Hong Kong Office

HONG KONG—Riedel Communications today said it has opened a new office in Hong Kong, enhancing its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

The company hosted an All Asia Partner Conference last month at the new office. Riedel partners from the region gathered to discuss market trends, product developments and partnership strategies, the company said.

"We are excited to further solidify our commitment to the Asia-Pacific market with the opening of our new office in Hong Kong," said Guillaume Mauffrey, director of Riedel Communications Asia. "This strategic move will allow us to better serve our customers, provide localized support, and drive growth through innovative solutions that meet the evolving demands of the market.”

The new office serves as a hub for sales, training and technical support for the media, sports and entertainment industries throughout the region. It will provide comprehensive training programs, ensuring Riedel customers can maximize the potential of its solutions, including the Artist matrix intercom system, Bolero wireless intercom, SmartPanels, MediorNet real-time media network and SimplyLive video production platform, it said.

More information is available on the company’s website.