BBC Sport Taps Vizrt for Olympics Virtual Sets

BERGEN, NORWAY—BBC Sport is using virtual set technology from Vizrt to deliver a cutting-edge virtual set graphics ecosystem in Salford to cover the Beijing Winter Games.

BBC Sport is deploying Vizrt’s Viz Engine 4 coupled with Unreal Engine 4 render pipeline and Vizrt’s Fusion Keyer, all driven by Vizrt’s virtual set controller, to create a seamless studio environment with easy operator control.

(Image credit: Vizrt)

By offering native integration of the Unreal Engine and the Viz Arc control application, Vizrt Engine will give BBC Sport tech crews an operator friendly workflow that seamlessly controls aspects of both render pipelines—allowing the producer to focus on the story being told, not the specifics of how the graphics are rendered.

In April 2021, BBC Sport launched the all-new Vizrt ecosystem to broadcast some programs from several key sporting tournaments and productions including, Match of The Day, Euros 2020, and the 2021 Summer and 2022 Winter Games.

“Prior to the summer, we converted a small studio space at Media City into a green screen area with a virtual design (by Jim Mann and Toby Kalitowski) and enhanced rendering technology to deliver an immersive, enhanced experience for audiences," said John Murphy, Creative Director and Head of Graphics for Sport at the BBC. "The studio, with five different presenting positions that can house a variety of sports output, will be a key presentation location for BBC Sport this year, including the Winter Games for which we have added more design and development.”

“2022 is not just the year of sport for the industry, but it’s the year of sport for Vizrt," said Gerhard Lang, Vizrt CTO. "We’re ramping up our offering across sports to support our customers in achieving their production needs; BBC Sport is a great example of that. We were honored to participate in last year’s celebration of the UEFA Euro 2020 championships and the long-awaited Summer Games, and for us, the BBC sets the standards in sports both in looks and functionality across the market.”