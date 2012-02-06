Axon Chief Eveleens to Lead IABM Board



GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K.—Jan Eveleens, CEO of Axon Digital Design, has been elected chairman of the IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) Board for 2012-2013. Eveleens, one of 15 new members elected to the board, is responsible for the governance of the IABM and approval of the strategic plan and operational budgets. The new board was announced at the IABM Annual General Meeting in December.





"The newly elected IABM board brings great energy and immense industry knowledge to the table and will be pivotal in helping steer the Association in its ongoing task of representing and supporting the broadcast and media technology supply industry," said Peter White, director general at the IABM. "In the past couple of years, the IABM has extended its worldwide reach and launched some critical educational initiatives and awards programs, and the new board will be invaluable in building on these successes through 2012 and 2013."



Before taking the helm at Axon, Eveleens was a member of the Grass Valley executive management team and was responsible for the company's broadcast camera division. He started his career with Philips Electronics, where he was deeply involved in D2-MAC, PALplus, HD-MAC, and DVB/MPEG-2 transmission systems, as well as conditional access systems and watermarking solutions.



Joining Eveleens on the IABM board are TSL's David MacGregor (past chair of the IABM board), Mike Purnell of Argosy, Barbara Riordan of Avid Technology, Peter Bussens of Barco, Phill Neighbour of Grass Valley, Brad Turner of Harris, Tom Favell of Hi-Tech Systems, Greg Hoskin of Miranda, Nigel Wilkes of Panasonic, James Gilbert of Pixel Power, Roger Thornton of Quantel, Paul Martin of Snell, Allan Arthurs of Sony, and Mark Osborn of Vitec Group. Rounding out the board are its three non-elected members: Peter White, director general; Graham Pitman, vice chair; and Derek Owen, non-executive director.