Avid Shuffles Leadership, Adds New CFO

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Avid is preparing to enter 2017 with a fresh look as the company has announced a number of changes to its executive leadership and the hiring of Brian R. Agle as chief financial officer and senior vice president.

Agle is set to take over his new position with Avid as of Dec. 12. He will be based out of Avid’s Burlington, Mass., office and report to Louis Hernandez, Jr., Avid chairman and CEO. Agle will be tasked with overseeing the global finance and accounting organization, as well as the corporate development and investor relations functions.

A trio of changes of executive leadership roles have also been announced, with Jeff Rosica being appointed as the new president, Tom Cordiner being promoted to senior vice president, global sales, and Peter Ennis named senior vice president, global services delivery and customer support.

Rosica, who was previously senior vice president, chief sales and marketing officer, will take over the role of president from Hernandez, Jr., though will still report to him directly. Rosica’s day-to-day responsibilities will include management of all global customer-facing functions, including sales, marketing, professional services, services delivery and customer support. Rosica will also continue to serve as part of Avid’s senior executive team in a strategic capacity.

Cordiner will come to his new position after leading Avid’s EMEA sales organization. As the new senior vice president of global sales, Cordiner will handle all commercial activities, including managing sales and pre-sales teams around the world.

Ennis had served as vice president of sales for the Asia Pacific region since 2014, but has now been promoted to senior vice president of global services delivery and customer support. Ennis will manage Avid’s professional services, services delivery, customer care and training/education activities worldwide. Ennis is replacing Rick Lowenstein in the position, who is leaving the company.