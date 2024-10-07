Avid Acquires Wolftech Cloud-Based News Platform

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid Technology announced today that it is acquiring Wolftech Broadcast Solutions, a Bergen, Norway-based provider of cloud-based multiplatform planning and publishing news-production solutions.

The acquisition enhances Avid’s presence in the news, sports and live-production market by combining its digital-first, end-to-end media solution with Wolftech’s expertise in story-centric workflow management, the company said. The integration of Wolftech and Avid is intended to enable news organizations to rapidly deliver stories through multiplatform amplification, significantly increasing efficiency and improving remote collaboration, Avid said.

Wolftech—which started in 2011 with the cooperation of TV 2, one of Norway’s largest commercial broadcasters—counts CBS, the BBC, CBC, ITN and RTL among its most prominent customers. Its software platform already integrates with a wide range of tools, including Avid MediaCentral, and the company said it will continue to build integrations with Avid solutions, as well as other similar media production platforms. Existing Wolftech customers will benefit from Avid's global scale for customer support and professional service, Avid said.

The integration will help customers “break down silos,” increase efficiency, centralize communication, optimize team collaboration and future-proof its technology by “leveraging an integration engine, open API and AI framework to easily build and evolve innovative and modular workflows, from lens to edit and beyond, for the ultimate connected newsroom,” Avid said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wolftech to the Avid family,” Avid CEO Wellford Dillard said. “This acquisition strengthens Avid’s position in the news market and underscores our commitment to deliver best-in-class solutions that empower news organizations to thrive in today’s fast-paced digital landscape. Together, Avid and Wolftech will change the game for news production teams, delivering innovative tools and workflows that enable compelling, yet efficient, storytelling.”

Wolftech CEO Arne Berven expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition and its potential to drive innovation in news production workflows. “Joining forces with Avid represents an exciting opportunity for Wolftech to accelerate our mission of revolutionizing news production,” he said. “By integrating Wolftech’s multiplatform planning, collaboration and publishing capabilities with Avid’s industry-leading solutions, we will empower news organizations to adapt to evolving audience demands and deliver high-quality content across digital platforms more efficiently than ever before.”

For more information, visit https://connect.avid.com/avid-wolftech.html.