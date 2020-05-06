Avid, Microsoft Ink Deal to Extend Cloud Collaboration Agreement

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid has announced a five-year renewal of its cloud collaboration agreement with Microsoft.

During the term of the new agreement, Avid will continue to develop and deploy its cloud-based solutions on Microsoft Azure. Avid and Microsoft inked their first collaboration agreement in April 2017.

“Avid is very proud of its early strategic collaboration with Microsoft Azure, which has driven the era of cloud-based media creation beyond experimentation to today’s first large-scale commercial deployments with some of the most exciting media and entertainment brands,” said Jeff Rosica, CEO and president of Avid.

The renewal maintains the mutual commitments of the companies as well as investments in technology, product development and go-to-market efforts, Avid said.

Several media workflows currently running in the cloud, including collaborative editing, content archiving, active backup and production continuity have grown out of the collaboration, the company said.

Both Avid and Microsoft have responded to the need of many Avid clients to work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic by aiding the transition of production personnel to cloud-based workflows so they can work from home. Among the solutions is the Avid | Edit On Demand virtualized production environment that leverages Avid Media Composer for editing and Avid NEXIS storage running in the cloud, the company said.

“I’m very pleased that our shared accomplishments also prepared us to be ready to respond swiftly and keep Avid customers at work when the global health pandemic hit the industry overnight,” said Rosica.

“Building on the lessons learned during this pandemic, the companies are well prepared for what we believe will be an accelerated pace of cloud adoption—entering a new phase of innovation to provide broadcasters, film studios and post houses of all sizes with more powerful technology solutions to enable flexible remote working, ensure better business continuity and allow content creation teams to collaborate faster, more easily and on a much bigger global scale.”