Avid Brings in New Execs to Boost Cloud, SaaS Services

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid Technology recently brought in and promoted a number of individuals to executive positions as part of the company’s strategic growth plan in regards to the cloud and SaaS, including the expansion of Avid’s subscription software business.

One of the new hires is Lior Netzer to the position of senior vice president (SVP) and general manager of Media Platform & Cloud Solutions. Netzer will lead the expansion and growth of Avid’s enterprise media platform portfolio and its overall cloud and SaaS business. He joins Avid with more than 25 years experience and most recently serving as the chief technology officer (CTO) for IoT and Mobile and Akamai.

Kevin Riley is also joining Avid as the new CTO and SVP of Technology and Innovation. Avid highlights Riley’s 25 years-plus of experience with SaaS and subscription business and delivery models, as well as cloud architectures, as key experience for his leadership on steering Avid’s new technology strategy to support digital transformation. Riley joins Avid after having been CTO and executive vice president of Advanaced R&D at Ribbon Communications.

In addition to the new hires, some internal moves were announced that are designed to put a greater focus on Avid’s video and audio business areas. One such move was the appointment of Tim Claman to the new role of SVP and general manager of Video, Post and Storage Solutions, which covers products like Media Composer and Nexis media storage. Previously, Claman was Avid’s CTO and vice president of Software Engineering.

Also, Dana Ruzicka will take on the new role of SVP and GM of Audio & Music Solutions. He will be responsible for products like Pro Tools music creation software and technology for music recording, audio production and live sound. Ruzicka had been Avid’s chief product office since 2015.

Some additional moves were announced by Avid, including the creation of a new commercial organization under Tom Cordiner, chief revenue officer, to optimize go-to-market performance; and a customer experience and customer success organization under Kathy-Anne McManus, chief customer experience officer, to optimize all facets of the customer experience.

Avid CEO and President Jeff Rosica said that Avid will plan to continue to add talent in areas like software subscription and maintenance business areas in the near term to accelerate the company’s growth strategy.