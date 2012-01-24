AVI Systems Expands Broadcast Business



CHICAGO: AVI Systems, Inc. an Eden Prairie, Minn.-based systems integrator has expanded its business in the broadcast systems integration market by hiring former SI experts from Roscor, which closed its sales and rental department last fall.



AVI Systems, Inc. added staff in the markets of Chicago, Detroit, Cincinnati, St. Louis, Lexington, Ky., and Madison, Wis.The Detroit and Cincinnati offices were added as new locations, the other markets rolled into existing AVI Systems, Inc. facilities.In total, AVI Systems, Inc. added over 30 experts in the broadcast business.In addition to the above markets, AVI Systems, Inc. says it is expanding this competency into all of its operating markets, and where appropriate, nationally.



More than 20 key manufacturers have elevated AVI Systems, Inc. to their highest level of partnership, and have invested the necessary certifications and training levels, according to the company. Avid, for one, elevated AVI to the position of Avid Elite Reseller in November, according to reelchicago.com.



“Already, this new group has outperformed our expectations”, commented Jeff Stoebner, CEO, “we are proud to offer the marketplace experts in Professional Audio Visual Integration, Telepresense Integration, and Broadcast Systems Integration.



AVI Systems, Inc. also has offices in Albuquerque, N.M.; Minneapolis, Kansas City, Kans., Des Moines, Iowa, Davenport, Iowa, Omaha, Neb., Bismarck, N.D., Grand Forks, N.D., San Diego, Milwaukee, Grand Rapids, Mich., and Sioux Falls, S.D.

