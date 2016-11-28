AV Group Tapped as RUSHWORKS' Australia, New Zealand Distributor

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS & SYDNEY—RUSHWORKS is making its way down under as it has announced a new distribution deal with AV Group Technologies for the Australia and New Zealand markets.

PTX Universal PanTilt

One of the RUSHWORKS products that will be marketed by AV Group is the PTX Universal PanTilt Head. The head features full DMX control, is compatible with standalone cameras and camcorders, as well as lighting consoles.

This is a new example of RUSHWORKS’ attempts for global expansion, having previously signed a distribution agreement with Cache Media for the U.K.