RUSHWORKS Expands Global Distribution With Cache Deal

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS & NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Software developer RUSHWORKS is expanding beyond its Texas base to overseas with a new deal with U.K.-based distributor Cache Media. The duo will work to bring RUSHWORKS’ PTX Universal PanTilt head to both the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland.

The PTX expands integrated robotic lighting and video control and features full DMX control. It is compatible with standalone cameras and camcorders to control pan and tilt, zoom, focus, iris and record/stop. Additional features include iso-record of one or more cameras for post-event video editing and the ability to send video outputs to IMAG displays or incorporate them in media server outputs.

RUSHWORKS debuted the PTX at the 2016 NAB Show.