Autoscript to Launch WinPlus Remote at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Autoscript will officially launch WinPlus Remote, an iOS-based teleprompting system that delivers up-to-date scripts to users in the field, anywhere in the world. It’s cost-effective for field news reports, remote news bureaus, smaller newsroom operations and other budget constrained production situations where mobile, remote teleprompting systems are required.



When installed on a networked PC, WinPlus Remote software enables the script to be automatically uploaded to an FTP site where it can be kept current, and downloaded onto an iPad by talent in the field. It works in conjunction with iOS app picoPrompt and the iScroll Hand Control package, both created by Teleprompting Techniques, as well as third-party prompting solutions. Autoscript is part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Autoscript will be in booth C6025.